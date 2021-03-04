Salamonie and Mississinewa Lakes hiring seasonal positions

INDIANAPOLS (WANE) – Salamonie and Mississinewa lakes are looking to hire seasonal positions.

Mississinewa Lake:

Seasonal openings include gate attendants, gate attendant shift lead, concessions employees, concessions supervisor, security and laborer staff.

Apply at www.Careers.IN.gov and search zip code 46970. Anyone with questions is asked to call the office at 765-473-6528.

Salamonie Lake:

Seasonal openings include interpretive naturalist, gate attendant, security and beach attendant.

Apply at www.Careers.IN.gov and search zip code 46702. Anyone with questions is asked to call the office at 260-468-2125.