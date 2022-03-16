FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations happened a little early at the 24th Annual Clover Classic parade on Wednesday night. The event was hosted at Deer Park Irish Park.

The night started with the lowering of the green beer barrel into the Saint Patrick’s day float. Then shortly after they started their annual peoples’ parade to prepare for the tapping of the beer barrel. The night ended with some Irish music played by the Ragtag Bunch.

Tony Henry, owner of Deer Park Irish Park, said this event is his favorite part of Saint Patrick’s day because all of his friends get together and cheer.

“That’s what’s important for us, to come back home and celebrate. That’s what it’s all about,” Henry said.