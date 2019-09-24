Saint Francis appoints new president

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As its current president prepares to retire, the University of Saint Francis is announcing who will take over.

Reverend Dr. Eric Albert Zimmer is the newly appointed president.

Father Zimmer currently serves as an associate professor in the College of Business at the University of Notre Dame. He is also pastor of Saint Patrick’s Church in Walkerton, Indiana.

He will succeed Sister M. Elise Kriss.

She says after 27 years as president, she will retire in June.

“I don’t want to get in the way so that I want to just be free and have a good agreement with the new president on that,” said Sister Kriss.

She says she will also do a little traveling in the meantime.

Father Zimmer will take over the post in July.