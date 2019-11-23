SAFY Indiana recognizes National Adoption Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – November is National Adoption Month, and a local organization is reminding people of the importance of the month. It’s also informing people how they can become involved.

SAFY is a national nonprofit providing child placement and community-based behavioral services. SAFY has offices across Indiana, including Fort Wayne.

SAFY says more children need loving homes. It says currently there are over 400,000 children in foster care in the United States. Only 1/3 of Americans have considered adoption, with only 2% actually adopting a child.

SAFY says when it comes to fostering, they’re goal is always to reunite the child with their birth parent.

For more information, click here.