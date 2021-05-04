Safety tips for motorists and cyclists for National Bike Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, the City of Fort Wayne highlighted the importance of National Bike Month as communities across the country take time to recognize cycling.

“National Bike Month is a great time to remember how fortunate we are to live in a community that values and utilizes Fort Wayne’s trails system to enjoy outdoor recreational activities,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “We’re leading the way in providing top quality of life amenities to residents and visitors. Take time this month to get on a bicycle and explore Fort Wayne from a different perspective.”

With more cyclists using our roads and trails, motorists are reminded to drive with care if they encounter a cyclist. Here are some tips for motorists:

Pass with care, giving at least 3 feet of space when passing a cyclist

Wait to pass until the adjacent traffic lane is clear

Check your blind spots for cyclists before turning or changing lanes

Use turn signals to communicate

Check your side mirror before opening your car door when parked, especially next to bike lanes

Cyclists also have a responsibility to ride safe and predictably while sharing the road with motor vehicles. Here are some tips for cyclists:

Follow the rules of the road – Obey all traffic laws, signs and signals

Be predictable – Ride in a straight line, don’t swerve in between parked cars. Signal your intentions, using hand signals for turns.

Be visible – Ride where you can be seen and wear bright clothing. If riding at night or in low-light conditions, use a white, front headlight and red, rear taillight.

Plan Ahead – Ride defensively by watching out for turning drivers, looking out for debris or other road hazards

Maintain your bike – Make sure your bicycle is properly maintained with inflated tires, working brakes and smooth shifting of gears

Special activities in Fort Wayne:

Trek the Trails – May 4, 11, 18 and 25

Bike to School Day – May 5

Virtual – CycloFemme – May 9

Virtual – Ride of Silence – May 19

Bike to Work Day – May 21

City of Fort Wayne accomplishments:

The Fort Wayne Regional Trails system boasts 124 miles of trails, with 93.25 of those miles within City limits; the City maintains 88.35 miles of the trails

The City has installed 68 new bike racks and replaced an additional 17 bike racks

There are 22 miles of bike routes, bike lanes, and sharrows in Fort Wayne

The City also promotes biking through events like Trek the Trails, Open Streets, and the Active Commuter Breakfasts. Additionally, the City is an active partner in Kickstart, the month-long festival celebrating bikes, art, music and theater.

Fort Wayne has been designated a bicycle friendly community by the League of American Bicyclists

Information about Fort Wayne’s efforts to promote safe and convenient biking can be found online at www.fwcommunitydevelopment.org/bike.