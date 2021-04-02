Safe Haven Baby Boxes to host live PSA release, launches training video aimed at students

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – In many states, April is known as Safe Haven Awareness Month. To help maintain up to date safe haven awareness and education, Safe Haven Baby Boxes (SHBB) announced it will be premiering a brand new, up to date PSA video and a new training video.

“The Safe Haven Baby Boxes program goes beyond the ‘Baby Box’,” the organization said. “The primary objective of the organization is to eliminate infant abandonment through education and outreach in schools and communities.”

The National Safe Haven Crisis Hotline (866-99-BABY-1) has received over 7,000 calls since 2016. In addition, the SHBB program said it has assisted hundreds of women and children with counseling for surrenders, referral to pregnancy crisis resources, and with support for parents making an adoption plan. The latest adoption was in the state of New Jersey in March.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes will premiere their PSA on April 6 at 8 p.m. on the organization’s YouTube Channel. Viewers will be able to post questions and comments live during the broadcast and have them answered.

Along with the PSA, a training and education video has been created for schools to help spread the word to students. If a school is interested in obtaining the free training video, email Safe Haven Baby Box at shbb@safehavenbabyboxes.com.