Safe Haven Baby Boxes gets global attention after viral TikTok video

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Safe Haven Baby Boxes have been steadily chipping away at their goal of being in all 50 states by 2025, and that milestone a lot quicker for them after going viral on TikTok.

Founder Monica Kelsey said the organization only started posting on TikTok a week ago. In that time the videos have gotten nearly 20 million views.

It all started with a walk-through video at the first box at the Woodburn City Fire Department explaining how the baby boxes work. In a matter of hours, likes and comments began pouring in, and with it inquiries from people in places like the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Sweden looking to install boxes in their countries.

Kelsey says that attention was unexpected but what’s most important is that young people are learning about the Safe Haven Law.

“It’s encouraging, though, because people are taking an interest and asking the questions, and they’re getting educated at the same time,” Kelsey said. “Millions of people now know about the Safe Haven law across this country simply because of one TikTok video started in Woodburn, Indiana.”

Kelsey said they are hoping to keep the momentum going by exploring how else they can get information out on TikTok.