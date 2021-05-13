Safe Haven Baby Box installed at Huntington fire station

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – A Safe Haven Baby Box has been installed in at a Huntington fire station after a $30,000 fundraising goal for was met and surpassed.

The baby box was unveiled Thursday afternoon at the fire station on Etna Avenue.

Indiana’s safe haven laws allow a mother in distress to safely, securely and anonymously surrender custody of her newborn child to an emergency service provider, at which point the baby is given medical treatment and placed with a caregiver.

This is the 67th baby box, across the country and 58th in Indiana.