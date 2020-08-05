SACS’s $169M renovation project breaks ground

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Southwest Allen County Schools broke ground Wednesday on their $169 million, four-year project using no additional taxpayer money.

This project will renovate and expand Homestead High School. The new school will be more than 700 thousand square feet and be able to accommodate more than three thousand students.

“We’re very very fortunate that way, very grateful to past boards, and really looking forward to providing an excellent state-of-the-art facility for the girls and boys here, without an extra burden on the taxpayers,” said Dr. Phil Downs, Superintendent for SACS.

The new building will feature a new auditorium, competition gym and indoor track. There will also be a new music and performing arts space.