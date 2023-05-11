FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Earlier this month, Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) board members discussed the possibility of partnering with YMCA to address staffing concerns.

With SACS moving to a three-tier model of start and stop times for its schools starting with the 2023-2024 school year, more parents are expected to take advantage of the district’s Friendship Company program that offers child care before and after school. The program is currently offered at four of the six SACS elementary schools.

SACS contacted the Jorgensen YMCA to explore the possibility of forming a partnership, since Allen County’s three other public school districts utilize YMCA programming for before and after school child care.

However the two sides came to an agreement that they won’t be entering into a “memorandum of understanding” for the 2023-2024 school year.

In a note to parents, SACS said it will continue to explore new ways to expand the Friendship Company in the future.