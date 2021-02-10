SACS updates Return to School Handbook with new close contact definition

by: Corinne Moore

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) announced Wednesday that it has updated the Return to School Handbook following Indiana Department of Health announced changes to the definition of a close contact at school.

The new guidance follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) definition of a high-risk contact as:

  • Anyone within three feet of a confirmed case for a cumulative of 15 minutes in a standard classroom, and
  • continues to be six feet for a cumulative of 15 minutes everywhere else (e.g., bus, cafeteria, high-risk classes, extracurricular/co-curricular group activities.)

This change was announced last week during Governor Holcomb’s weekly COVID-19 press briefing and is based on data collected from individual schools in the state and across the US. That data shows that only about 3% – 5% of infections occur in the classroom.

SACS’ updated handbook can be found here.

View the Indiana Department of Health School Dashboard here.

