SACS tackles school safety, future plans at board meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Wednesday’s Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) board, members tackled student and staff safety as well as future plans.

During the meeting, the school resource officers gave a presentation on police presence in the hallways. They explained the procedure for removing unwanted people from buildings and how this would impact those inside the building, including hand motions to signal to staff what is going on.

The board also voted to approve the fall break schedule for the 2023-2024 school year: Oct. 16-20, 2023.

Future projects, expansions and plans for the district were also discussed.

“We want to hire a architecture firm a local firm to a feasibility study on accouple of our buildings to give us an idea of the cost and potentials are for those buildings so we can make plans to add on and stay ahead of the projections needed for students to go to school here in Southwest Allen,” said Park Ginder, superintendent.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 16.