SACS Superintendent Downs to retire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The following release was sent from Southwest Allen County Schools.

At [Monday’s] Southwest Allen County Schools’ (SACS) scheduled board meeting, after 31 years in education, Dr. Phil Downs, SACS Superintendent, announced his plans to retire at the end of the 2021 calendar year.

“The privilege of serving as Southwest Allen County Schools’ (SACS) Superintendent continues to be a true honor and highlight of my career. I am proud of what SACS has accomplished; grateful for the relationships and friendships that will transcend my retirement; and more importantly, I am confident that SACS will continue to prepare today’s learners for tomorrow’s opportunities long after I am gone.”

Dr. Phil Downs, Superintendent Southwest Allen County Schools Dr. Downs’ decision was announced at [Monday’s] meeting with hopes to allow for ample time for the board to fill the role of superintendent and ensure a smooth transition.