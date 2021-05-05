SACS superintendent Downs retires ‘effective today,’ takes position at Trine U.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Southwest Allen County Schools’ Dr. Phil Downs has officially retired as the district’s superintendent.

Downs has turned in his letter of retirement, effective Wednesday, the district said.

Downs announced in January plans to retire at the end of the calendar year, Dec. 31, but he moved up his retirement date after he was offered and accepted a position at Trine University, the district said.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the dedicated and talented staff, students and families of Southwest Allen County for the past eleven years,” said Downs. “The opportunity to continue to serve Indiana educators at Trine is one I could not pass up.”

The SACS school board is currently interviewing candidates to replace Downs. Board president Bradley Mills said a new superintendent should be named “soon.”

In the meantime, current Assistant Superintendent Dr. Lynn Simmers has assumed district leadership responsibilities.

