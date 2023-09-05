FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) voted in August to approve a partnership with FAIR for All to address racial tensions within the district, officials have charted a course for how the partnership will work.

The partnership called for two types of listening sessions that would aim to identify the needs of SACS students, families, and staff while discussing strategies for building unity within the district.

During Tuesday’s school board meeting, officials set specific dates for when the listening sessions will happen, which will be in October.

On Oct. 11, officials will host the first meeting session with teachers, parents and SACS Parent Teacher Club presidents.

On Oct. 12, multiple meetings will take place with district administrators where they will meet with FAIR for All in the morning, a group of students in the afternoon, and parents in the evening.

During the school board meeting, officials explained that the listening sessions will not instructional but will be an opportunity for discussion for all sides of the community.

FAIR for All will use the listening sessions to devise a plan for the district moving forward.

For those who will be unable to attend the listening sessions, an online platform will be available for people to provide feedback.