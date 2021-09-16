SACS sees increase in TikTok trend promoting vandalism and theft among students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) is seeing an increase in students following a social media trend on TikTok called Devious Licks which promotes vandalism and theft.

“According to clips chronicled on this platform, video shows students from across the country stealing school furnishings or committing acts of vandalism such as emptying soap dispensers on the floors, smearing soap on walls, breaking mirrors, or clogging toilets. Like many districts across the nation, SACS has been negatively impacted by this social media craze,” Superintendent Park Ginder said in a letter sent to families.

Ginder went on to say that the district has increased staff monitoring and asks that families assist in helping to curb the issue by talking to their students.

“Any intentional damage and theft of school property is not only a violation of our schools’ policies, it may lead to criminal charges and the appropriate consequences will be given,” Ginder wrote.

Any student with information or who witnesses inappropriate behavior is asked to reach out to a building administrator or use Quick Tip on their school’s website.