SACS seeks input on 2021-2022 school calendar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southwest Allen County Schools is considering three options for the 2021-2022 school calendar and it’s seeking feedback from the public.

The most noticeable difference between the three options is the length of October fall break. One option gives students one day off, the second provides for two days off and the third gives the entire week off.

The district will accept input through Friday, November 1. The school board will review the input prior to making their final decision at the scheduled November 5, 2019 board meeting.

Click here to view the three options and submit feedback