SACS says no threat to schools after photo circulates around social media

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Southwest Allen County Schools says there is no threat to the district after a photo circulated around social media on Thursday night.
In a message to SACS families, Superintendent Park Ginder confirmed the photo that is circulating on social media is from Hightstown High School in East Windsor, NJ.
Read the full statement below from Superintendent Ginder:
SACS has been made aware of a post circulating on social media this evening. School officials have actively been working with local and national law enforcement as we investigated this situation. The picture of the wall with the threat written on it was actually from Hightstown High School in East Windsor, NJ. SACS officials spoke with the East Windsor Township Police Department who confirmed the graffiti was found at this location.
We understand the nature of this event is concerning. We commend our community for responding quickly with information concerning school safety.Park Ginder, Southwest Allen county Superintendent