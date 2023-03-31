ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Families in Southwest Allen County Schools can expect an update in April on the district’s efforts to improve the culture of its schools, the superintendent said Thursday in a newsletter.

“We continue our partnerships with United Front and other local community leaders in an effort to improve the culture and climate of our schools,” Dr. Park Ginder said in the letter. “While this has taken longer than I had hoped for, please know we remain committed to this work and look forward to sharing our plans and timeline in April.”

The news comes a week after the district announced there would no longer be community forums with civility coach Dr. Will Moreland, a partnership that intended to address racial tensions following the incident in which a SACS student appeared on social media in blackface.

Here’s the full letter: