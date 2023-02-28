ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The superintendent of Southwest Allen County Schools sent out a letter to district families Monday detailing some more specific plans to continue the conversation around diversity and inclusion.

Two weeks ago, Superintendent Dr. Park Ginder made a YouTube video addressing how SACS would move forward after a social media post showing a student in blackface began circulating earlier this month. The superintendent said in the video local organizations and an international keynote speaker would work with the district on race relations.

According to Monday night’s letter, Dr. Will Moreland has been named the host of a community forum “designed to involve our students, staff, families and community members in dialogue, learning and healing.” Pending approval by the school board, the forum would happen in late April or early May.

Dr. Moreland has experience working through racial discrimination in schools. He would continue to be involved with SACS throughout the summer and join school assemblies in September, the letter said.

Read the full letter here:

Good evening, SACS families.

I wish to take this opportunity to update you of some changes to the order and timeline of events involving internationally renowned civility coach, Dr. Will Moreland, visits to Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS).

Pending SACS School Board approval, Dr. Moreland will visit the district in late April or the first week of May to help SACS host a Community Forum designed to involve our students, staff, families and community members in dialogue, learning and healing. The discussion will help SACS build the foundation for how we can meaningfully foster a greater culture of inclusion and belonging throughout our district’s schools.

We will continue our work with Dr. Moreland throughout the summer and will welcome him back to SACS in September for several school assemblies.

The work will not be quick, nor will it be easy, but SACS remains committed to change. We will continue to update you as the details are finalized.

​​​​​​​Thank you,

Park D. Ginder, Ph.D., Superintendent

Southwest Allen County Schools