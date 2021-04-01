SACS planning all in-person learning for 2021-2022 school year

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) is planning to have in-person learning for all students for the 2021-2022 school year, Superintendent Dr. Phil Downs announced in an email to families on Thursday.

“We continue to see very low transmission rates within our schools as our students and staff follow layered prevention strategies. In accordance with the Governor’s order, we will continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and encourage hand washing for the remainder of the school year,” the email said.

Despite the ever-changing COVID-19 environment, recommendations and guidelines, Dr. Downs said SACS is planning to welcome all students back to school for in-person learning during the 2021-2022 school year.

Currently more than 500 SACS staff are scheduled to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during the district’s vaccine clinic, the email said.

Dr. Downs encouraged families to stay on course and finish strong for the final 55 calendar days in the 2020-2021 school year.