SACS online registration postponed; emergency executive session set for Monday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Southwest Allen County Schools Online Registration scheduled to begin Monday, July 20, has been postponed. On Monday afternoon, the district announced an “emergency executive session” with the Board of School Trustees will take place Monday night.

In an email to SACS families, the administration team said, “since the release of our Return to School Family Handbook on Friday, we have received additional information and permissions to expand our Learning Options for SACS students.”

The email also said families will have more options to consider before registering students for the upcoming school year.

The initial Return to School plan, passed unanimously by the school board last week, listed two learning options for the 2020-2021 school year. Those options were “traditional learning” and “off campus learning.”

The Board of School Trustees of the Metropolitan School District of Southwest Allen County will meet via Zoom Monday at 8 p.m. to further discuss school safety and security measures.

The SACS administration team said further details about SACS Return to School Learning Options should be available shortly.