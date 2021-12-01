SACS names new school board member

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Southwest Allen County Schools has a new board member.

Doug Copley

Doug Copley was voted in as the newest board member Wednesday night. Copley was one of more than two dozen candidates vying for the job.

Copley will take over former board member Tom Rhoades’s seat who resigned on Nov. 5.

Rhoades was elected in November 2014. He has served as the board’s president, vice president, and trustee.

Copley is currently the President and CEO of Helios Solar Power and lives in southwest Allen County. He will take over Rhoades’s term which expires at the end of 2022.