FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At the Southwest Allen County School (SACS) board meeting Tuesday, the board voted to discuss changing the legal name of Homestead Senior High School.

Board members discussed the removal of the word “senior” from the school’s name.

One of the reasons for the change is officials have already removed the word senior from school signs – years ago.

If the change were to happen it wouldn’t be until the following school year.