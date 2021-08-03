SACS continues to recommend masks, but policy could change

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Masks will still recommend this upcoming school year however, that decision could change.



Back in July, the school board ruled that masks would be optional for the 2021 and 2022 school years. Since the decision, the word optional has changed to recommended.

However, school officials say that they are preparing for the unexpected. School officials saying they are working with Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Mathew Sutter and that if the number of COVID cases increases the school will change its policy.

Newly appointed superintended Dr. Park Ginder also said that he and the board are not ruling out mandating masks again.

“Unfournatley that could happen,” Dr. Park Ginder said. “Right? We haven’t set any parameters for change. So it’s possible that we could be in school for 3 to 5 days, 1 day or change right before school. We may not change for months. I think we have to be local from that standpoint that in this situation the roller coaster is running and we are attached to it.”

Here’s a look at the Southeast Allen County School Board meeting.



Public comment has opened over the boards choice to recommend students and staff to wear masks this school year.



So far the room is split. Some parents are for requiring masks others not so much. @wane15 pic.twitter.com/vNxHJR8dPX — Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) August 3, 2021

Ginder went on to say that he is leaving the decision to parent on whether or not their children should be vaccinated and at this time the school has not been keeping a record of who is vaccinated and who isn’t.

Masks will still be required for all school bus riders and if a student or staff member is sick they are being asked to stay home.

For more information on Southwest Allen County Schools, visit the district’s website.