ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A candidate looking to reclaim a seat on the At-Large Southwest Allen County School Board has filed a petition for a recount after he lost the recent election by three votes.

Doug Copley had a seat on the school board until the election in November, when Stephanie Veit beat the incumbent by three votes, according to the official results. Kim Moppert won the other open seat.

It was a five-person race where four people garnered at least 22% of the vote.

The complaint was officially filed Nov. 21.

The Allen County Election Board, and the four other school board candidates, were all named as defendants in the case. The initial hearing is set for Thursday.