SACS board receives 29 qualified applications for open Trustee seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) board has received 29 qualified applications for its open seat following the resignation of Tom Rhoades’ earlier this month.

Rhoades said in his resignation letter to the district that he was moving outside of the district, which negates his ability to serve out his term. His final day was Nov. 5.

Interested candidates were asked to submit their applications by noon on Tuesday.

The board now has the option to interview candidates on Nov. 30 in a public meeting. A person will then be nominated and voted on during the Dec. 1 school board meeting. After approval, that individual will serve out the remainder of Rhoades’ term.

This open seat and one other Trustee position will be up for election in November 2022.