SACS board member Rhoades resigns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Southwest Allen County Schools board member hass resigned.

Tom Rhoades said in his resignation letter to the district that he was moving outside of the district, which negates his ability to serve out his term.

Rhoades will leave Nov. 5.

“Serving as a member of the Board of Trustees has been a privilege,” said Rhoades. “I am proud of the incredible work, accomplishments and opportunities we have achieved for students and staff in partnership with our parents and the SACS community. I look forward to following the progress of Southwest Allen County Schools as it continues to set the bar in public education.”

Rhoades was elected in November 2014. He has served as the board’s president, vice president and trustee. The term expires at the end of 2022.

The board will now look for a replacement.

Applicants must live within Aboite Township. Applications are due by noon Nov. 16. The board will then interview candidates before a nominee is voted on.

More information about the position, the appointment process, and a link to the application can be found at www.sacs.k12.in.us.