SACS Board discusses staff COVID leave of absence plan and middle school pool repair bid

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – At the Southwest Allen County School Board meeting Tuesday evening, the board discussed the current COVID-19 leave of absence plan for staff and a middle school pool repair bid.

Members decided to maintain the status quo through the end of the month for the COVID-19 leave of absence plan. Educators who have COVID or are quarantined because of it will continue to get paid.

Stacy Fleming, director of District Communications, said that the board plans to revisit the plan monthly.

The board also accepted a bid from Schenkel Construction to begin repairs on the pool at Summit Middle School. No date yet on when that work will begin.