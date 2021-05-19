SACS board approves stipends for employees for ‘extra work’ during pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Southwest Allen County Schools employees will receive one-time bonuses for “extra work and additional duties” from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The district’s board on Tuesday approved a resolution for a one-time stipend for employees, both full-time and part-time.

Full-time employees will receive $1,000 stipends, and part-time employees will receive $500 stipends.

The bonuses are for “the extra work and additional duties in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the district said.