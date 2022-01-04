SACS adopts updated student quarantine rules

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At its meeting Tuesday night, the Southwest Allen County Schools Board unanimously approved updated quarantine guidelines.

The update aligns with interim guidance that the Indiana Department of Health recently sent out. It shortens the isolation and quarantine time to help healthy students get back to the classroom more quickly.

The updated quarantine guidelines approved on January 4th from the SACS Return to the Classroom plan.

In an emailed statement, the district said more changes could be coming as guidance continues to change.

“We anticipate further guidance from the CDC specific to schools to be released soon and recognize we may need to make additional changes, but SACS chose to implement the interim guidance today as our students returned to school following Winter Break,” the statement said.

See the entire Return to the Classroom plan HERE.