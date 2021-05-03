S.R. 9 to close near Marion for bridge construction

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that S.R. 9 near Marion will be closed for bridge construction starting on or after May 6.

The closure will be in place in both directions from U.S. 35 to Bobby Road.

During the work, motorists is asked to use the posted detour of U.S. 35 and S.R. 37.

Work is scheduled to last approximately two weeks.

INDOT is reminding drivers to slow down, use extra caution and travel distraction-free in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

