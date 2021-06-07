S.R. 8 near Albion to close for culvert replacement

Map courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that S.R. 8 near Albion will be closed beginning on or after June 14 as crews replace a culvert between S.R. 9 and S.R. 3.

Work is scheduled to wrap up by June 18. All work is weather-dependent, INDOT said.

During the closure drivers are asked to use the posted detour of S.R. 9, U.S. 6 and S.R. 3.

INDOT is encouraging drivers to slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free in and around all work zones.

Motorists in Northeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions and traffic alerts any time via: