S.R. 8 near Albion to close for culvert replacement

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that S.R. 8 near Albion will be closed beginning on or after June 14 as crews replace a culvert between S.R. 9 and S.R. 3.
Work is scheduled to wrap up by June 18. All work is weather-dependent, INDOT said.
During the closure drivers are asked to use the posted detour of S.R. 9, U.S. 6 and S.R. 3.
INDOT is encouraging drivers to slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free in and around all work zones.
Stay Informed
Motorists in Northeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions and traffic alerts any time via:
- Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTNortheast
- Twitter: @INDOTNortheast
- CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
- Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android