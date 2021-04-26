S.R. 427 to close for drainage pipe replacements beginning Monday

Map courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that S.R. 427 between Waterloo and Hamilton will be closed starting on or after May 3.

Crews will replace drainage pipes in several locations between the two towns. Work will last approximately three weeks.

During the closure, drivers are asked to use the posted detour of S.R. 1 and U.S. 6.

INDOT is reminding motorists to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

