S.R. 218 near Berne to close for bridge construction

Map courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that S.R 218 near Berne will be closed starting on or after April 20.

Crews will be doing bridge construction at Shoemaker Ditch with work expected to last into early May, INDOT said.

During construction, motorists are asked to use the posted detour of U.S. 27, Indiana State Road 124, U.S. 33 and Ohio State Route 49.

INDOT is reminding motorists to slow down, use extra caution and travel distraction-free in and around all work zones.

All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.

