S.R. 205 to close for 3 days for pipe installation

Map courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced Friday that S.R. 205 near Churubusco will close for pipe installation.

The road will be closed between McDuffee Road and Bryie Road starting on Monday9 and is scheduled to reopen by the end of the day on Wednesday, INDOT said.

Motorists are asked to use the approved detour of U.S. 33, U.S. 30, I-69 and S.R. 3.

INDOT says all work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.

