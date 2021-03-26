S.R. 205 to close for 3 days for pipe installation

Corinne Moore

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced Friday that S.R. 205 near Churubusco will close for pipe installation.

The road will be closed between McDuffee Road and Bryie Road starting on Monday9 and is scheduled to reopen by the end of the day on Wednesday, INDOT said.

Motorists are asked to use the approved detour of U.S. 33, U.S. 30, I-69 and S.R. 3.

INDOT says all work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.

Stay Informed 
Motorists in Northeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

