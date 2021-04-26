S.R. 13 to close near Millersburg and Middlebury until August for repaving

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that S.R. 13 near Millersburg and Middlebury will be closed starting on or after May 3 for road repaving.

INDOT said the closures will happen in three phases to help minimize the impact to motorists as much as possible.

Phase 1: S.R. 13 one mile east of U.S. 33 north to C.R. 42 in the town limits of Millersburg with the projected dates of May 10 through May 31

Phase 2: S.R. 13 from U.S. 33 to one mile east of U.S. 33 with the projected dates of May 31 through June 12

Phase 3: S.R. 13 from C.R. 42 in Millersburg to S.R. 13 north just south of Middlebury with the projected dates of June 7 through July 26

All three phases of work will include milling and paving. Phase 3 will also include a small structure replacement at McAllister Ditch at the intersection of S.R. 13 and C.R. 36.

During construction, drivers are asked to seek an alternate route and use the posted detour of U.S. 20, S.R. 5 and U.S. 6.

Work is expected to wrap up by early August. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

INDOT is reminding motorists to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near work zones.

