S.R. 124 in Huntington Co. to close for bridge construction

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced Wednesday that S.R. 124 near Mt. Etna will be closed for bridge construction starting on or after April 1.

INDOT said crews will be replacing the bridge deck on the bridge over Richland Creek which is east of S.R. 9.

Motorists are asked to use the posted detour of S.R. 124, S.R.5, I-69, S.R. 218 and S.R. 9.

The bridge is expected to open later this fall.

INDOT is reminding motorists to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

