S.R. 114 to close for railroad work in North Manchester

Map courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that S.R. 114 will be closed starting on or after April 19 for railroad crossing work.

Norfolk Southern is conducting the work between Beckley Street and Wabash Street in North Manchester, INDOT said. Work is expected to last for approximately 5 days.

Motorists are asked to use the posted detour of S.R. 13, S.R. 16 and S.R. 105.

INDOT sid all work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.

