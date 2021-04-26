S.R. 1 to close near Bluffton for 3 weeks for culvert replacement

Map courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that S.R. 1 near Bluffton will be closed starting on or after May 3 for crews to replace a concrete box culvert.

The road will be closed between S.R. 218 and S.R. 116 with work expected to last for three weeks.

During the closure, INDOT asks motorists to use the posted detour of S.R. 218 and S.R. 116.

INDOT is reminding motorists to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

