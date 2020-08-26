RV maker expanding in Butler and LaGrange; 369 new jobs planned

ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) — An Elkhart RV maker is expanding operations in DeKalb and LaGrange counties, with plans to create up to 369 new jobs in the coming years.

Forest River, a full-line manufacturer of recreational and commercial vehicles, announced plans Wednesday to expand its operations with a new facility in Butler and an expansion at its plant in LaGrange.

Forest River will invest $3.5 million to build a 63,000-square-foot production facility and expand an existing 30,000-square-foot building in Butler. It will enhance production of its XLR Toy Hauler there.

In LaGrange, Forest River will put $3.5 million toward an expansion at its North Detroit Street 95,000-square-foot facility to increase manufacturing capacity of its Cherokee RV line.

All told, Forest River plans to add 120 new jobs in Butler and 249 new jobs in LaGrange. It already employs 9,500 Hoosiers across its 10 Indiana locations.

“We’re excited to continue expanding our operations in Indiana, which provides access to a talented workforce, strong RV manufacturing ecosystem and business-friendly environment,” said Mike Stump, project manager at Forest River. “With the support of the state and local communities in Butler and LaGrange, Forest River will continue to deliver high-quality products to customers around the world, while providing great career opportunities for Hoosiers here at home.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Forest River up to $1.33 million in conditional tax credits based on its Butler job creation plans and up to $2.8 million in conditional tax credits based on its LaGrange job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired. The city of Butler and city of LaGrange will consider additional incentives at the request of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership and LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation, respectively.