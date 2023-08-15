FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The former Mutton Power Equipment store in Illinois Road in Fort Wayne is now home to a similar business.

Russo Power Equipment, which got its start in Illinois, purchased the Mutton dealership and another business in South Bend as part of its strategy to expand into Indiana.

The Illinois Road store is open for business, however a fall grand opening is planned. Current hours are Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.

Russo has relationships with Toro, Scag, Exmark, Wright, ECHO, RedMax, STIHL, Briggs & Stratton, Kohler, Kawasaki, and many others. In addition to a large selection of equipment, Russo also has over one million parts in stock as well as a knowledgable service department.