Russ Koehlinger Foundation to host grand opening of new art studio

FORT WAYNE- The Russ Koehlinger Foundation in partnership with the Indiana Musical

Theatre Foundation announced the Grand Opening of Fort Wayne’s newest performing arts studio at Park Lake Suites on May 8th at 10:00 a.m.

RKF is proud to have developed and now provide over 12,000 square feet of state-of-the-art, multifunctional pre-production and performance space in the heart of downtown Fort Wayne. Home to two large theatre and dance studios that boast a stage door atmosphere for pre-production, rehearsals, performances and recitals, the facility presents an innovative hub for resilient arts

organizations and gig-artists to collaborate and thrive.

Features of the new studio include full-length wall-to-wall mirrors, floating LVT flooring, LED lighting, new mechanical systems and ADA-compliant bathrooms. There will be access to individual studios, hair and make-up room, costuming, washer/dryer, conference room, available administrative offices for rent or purchase, break room, a shower for visiting artists, and RKF’s Fishbowl, a multi-functional rehearsal and artists’ recording studio.