Rural Delphos home destroyed by fire

DELPHOS, Ohio (WANE) — Firefighters in western Ohio fought a house fire for several hours Thursday.

Crews from Middle Point, Van Wert, Delphos, Ohio City and Spencerville were called just before 3 a.m. Thursday to a home at 12203 Converse Roselm Road, just west of Delphos, on a report of a working house fire.

The Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team told WANE 15 that the homeowners and pets were able to escape and no injuries were reported.

As of 11 a.m., crews were still on scene.

The cause of the fire was not known.

The Van Wert Sheriff’s Department handled traffic control while ODOT salted the roads from water runoff. CERT assisted the family with temporary lodging at a local hotel, and provided warm drinks to the responders due to frigid conditions.