Ruoff Mortgage to move portion of HQ to Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ruoff Mortage will lease space in the Electric Works redvelopment, the company announced Friday.

Ruoff will house a “growing portion” of its Fort Wayne headquarters at Electric Works, it said in a news release. It is currently working to determine which areas will be relocated there.

The headquarters will be housed in Electric Works’ west campus. It is set to open in 2022.

“While we are still formalizing the strategy around how that space will be utilized, we felt it important to make an investment in the community with this project, which has garnered incredible support and excitement,” said Mark Music, President and CEO of Ruoff Mortgage.

Do it Best Corp. will serve as the anchor tenant at Electric Works.

More than two years ago, Ruoff confirmed it planned to build a new office building in downtown Fort Wayne, at the southwest corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Ewing Street, near Parkview Field.

That development has not transpired, though.

“Ruoff Mortgage is a well-known brand and an incredible home-grown success story, and we’re excited to help Mark Music and Ruoff leadership team continue their growth and success here in Fort Wayne,” said Jeff Kingsbury of RTM Ventures, the development team behind Electric Works. “Like many growing companies, they recognize the challenges in attracting, retaining and growing a talented workforce here – and like Do it Best and our other tenants, they also recognize the unique and critical advantages Electric Works offers them in meeting that challenge directly.”