Ruoff Mortgage sees continued growth, plans to hire 700 employees by end of 2022

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After seeing continued growth in the mortgage/financial services industry nationwide, Ruoff Mortgage has announced plans to hire hundreds of employees by the end of 2022.

The 37-year-old company, owned by president and CEO, Mark K. Music, said it generated $356 million in revenue in 2020, which was up $215 million year over year. Those gains were on top of a 2012-2019 streak of eight consecutive appearances on the INC 500|5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America list. The company said it expects to make a ninth appearance on the illustrious list.

The company has added 215 employees over the past year and expects to hire 700 new team members by the end of 2022. The majority of those employees will be based in its Fort Wayne headquarters and will consist of sales, sales support and information technologists as the company continues with its strategy of scaling its fastest growing coast-to-coast channel: online direct to consumer.

Ruoff Mortgage said it is currently assessing potential locations to accommodate the growth and hope to have an announcement for those plans by late spring.