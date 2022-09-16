FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ruoff Mortgage has laid off 4.6 percent of its workforce due to the troubled housing finance climate.

In a press release Friday, Ruoff said demand for home mortgages has waned as interest rates have risen, and the national housing finance industry has contracted “significantly.”

Ruoff President and CEO Mark Music said the company had to adjust its staff as a result.

“We are saddened that economic conditions precipitated the need to adjust our team to a size more appropriate for the current environment,” said Ruoff Mortgage President & CEO, Mark Music. “We are grateful for the contributions that the affected team members made during their tenure. The overall economy is at full employment with many job openings, which will hopefully minimize the impact.”

According to stats from Greater Fort Wayne from 2021, Ruoff employed 315 people. If the mortgage company’s workforce remained the same, that would put the number of layoffs at 14-15 employees.

Last year, Ruoff announced plans to build a new headquarters off Bass Road near Flaugh Road, but last month, WANE 15 learned it instead planned to move into the space occupied by Swiss Re at 1700 Magnavox Way. The Bass Road development has been put on hold, company officials said.

Ruoff also plans to lease space at Electric Works.