Ruoff Home Mortgage moving ahead with downtown Fort Wayne headquarters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two years after it was first announced, Ruoff Home Mortgage has officially filed the plans to explore building a corporate headquarters in downtown Fort Wayne.

A rendering of the planned Ruoff Home Mortage downtown Fort Wayne headquarters is shown.

The city of Fort Wayne confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Ruoff had submitted plans to the Department of Planning Services to determine if variances would be approved because the variances would be necessary to move the project forward. The City of Fort Wayne’s Redevelopment Department is working with Ruoff on the possible development, the city confirmed.

No plans are final, however, city spokesman John Perlich said. He added, though: “We’re hopeful this project will become a reality. It would be a great addition as part of our downtown revitalization efforts.”

In 2017, CEO Mark Music announced plans to build a new company headquarters in downtown Fort Wayne. An 8-story, 97,000 square foot building is planned for the corner of Ewing Street and Jefferson Boulevard, across from Parkview Field.

The project is expected to cost $32 million.