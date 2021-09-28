Ruoff Home Mortgage donates $300K to 3 Fort Wayne nonprofits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ruoff Home Mortgage has donated $300,000 to three Fort Wayne nonprofits.

HealthVisions Midwest, Fort Wayne Urban League and Bridge of Grace will all receive funds to help strengthen programs put in place to assist residents and companies in those zip codes.

“Ruoff Mortgage always strives to be a positive corporate citizen delivering real value to ALL of Fort Wayne,” said Mark Music, President and CEO of Ruoff Mortgage. “Southeast Fort Wayne has historically been overlooked, but it is an important part of our community with so much unlocked potential. We want to play a role in seeing southeast neighborhoods foster a greater sense of well-being and increased homeownership can be foundational stepping stones towards that becoming reality. The opportunity for progress is huge and the time is now. “

Along with HealthVisions Midwest, Fort Wayne Urban League and Bridge of Grace, the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne and United Front have both received funding to go towards diversity and inclusion initiatives within the last year.

“We are beyond grateful for such generous support from Mark Music and Ruoff Mortgage,” said Sharon Tubbs, Director of HealthVisions Midwest of Fort Wayne. “These funds will go a long way to help residents in southeast Fort Wayne overcome obstacles to living healthy lives. Much of it will support our Wellness Initiative, an effort to expand services so that we address not only physical health, but the various social and environmental factors that affect health and wholeness.”