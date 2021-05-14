Running for fallen Indiana heroes; the memorial run is underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana heroes who have lost their lives serving in the military are being honored this weekend through the seventh annual Run for the Fallen. The event began Friday morning at Memorial Coliseum and ends at the Indiana War Memorial in Indianapolis.

The run kicked off at 8 a.m. with speakers, a playing of the national anthem, and a prayer for the runners. The race began under the sunshine and will continue until Sunday. Runners will trek through Fort Wayne, Decatur, Berne, Geneva, Portland, Redkey, Albany, Muncie, Yorktown, Daleville, Anderson, Pendleton, Fortville, McCordsville, Lawrence before they finish on Sunday.

Relay teams are covering a mile at a time. After each mile, runners stop to honor a fallen service member for a few minutes before another team begins to run. Each mile marker throughout the 140 mile race has fallen soldiers that are honored. The names and Indiana Hero Markers can be found here: bit.ly/IN_Heroes.

To find out more about the organization and how to donate visit the website.